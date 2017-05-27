Women’s meaningful participation in democratic process to be ensured

Staff Reporter

Speakers here at a conference resolved to ensure women’s meaningful participation in the democratic process including both voters and candidates in the general elections 2018. They stated that women have to come on forefront in politics and work tirelessly in constituencies to prove themselves eligible to be on top priority selection lists of political parties for winning seats.

The National Conference on ‘Women’s Political Emancipation: The Future of Pakistan’ was organized by Aurat Foundation and Oxfam with support from the Australian Government.

Sharing her remarks on the occasion, Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly, Shahla Raza said women have to face a number of challenges in political rather they hail from rural or urban background. She stated that until general pubic did not recognize women candidates, they will not vote for them. Women politicians must develop their roots in general public, listen their problems, raise their issues, work to redress their grievances to build strong and long standing direct link with them as male politicians.

“It is not justified that women complain for not being selected for winning seats by their parties if their male counterparts have recognition and roots in general public on behalf of their services”, she said.

She said Sindh Assembly has passed the legislation to criminalise domestic violence rather than considering it a family court matter, adding, it is a great achievement on their part not only for the province but also for women of the whole country. She said only law making would not serve the cause of empowering women until and unless politicians create awareness among women to raise voice for their rights, sensitize police, family members, physicians and other concerned stakeholders to fulfil their responsibilities for protecting women rights on equal terms.

Secretary, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Shaista Pervaiz Malik called upon women parliamentarians to stand together for women’s collective interests. “There is a glass ceiling between women parliamentarians on reserved seats and those on general seats. We must hold hands and be role models” she said.

Naeema Kishwar, Member Parliamentary Committee on Electoral reforms said legislation ensuring political parties ensuring five percent general seat tickets to women will be passed after in a special session to be called in next month after budget session. “In 2018 election results will be computed according to gender so we receive accurate data on women voters’ turnout,” she said.