Women’s empowerment

Amna Bint e Nadeem

Islamabad

Women empowerment has become vital for any society. Empowering women to participate fully in economic life across all sectors is essential to build stronger economies, achieve internationally agreed goals for development and sustainability and improve the quality of life for women, men, families and communities. The developed nations have reached this stage only by granting equal rights and empowerment to their womenfolk.

So much so, the Government of India has made progress in terms of making women empowered although the social system in India considers women down-graded. They have remained suppressed for centuries and even today they lag behind women of other countries. In Pakistan, though a lot has been done and is still being done for the empowerment of women, yet there is a lot of scope to further the cause of women empowerment. To achieve the desired goal, deliberate policies are required which, we hope, our democratic government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would take.