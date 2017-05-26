Women’s education needs special attention: Dahar

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that it was the need of the hour that standard of education should be improved, especially the women’s education needs to be focused because Pakistan Peoples Party firmly believes in empowerment of the women.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Jinnah Women University here in his office at Sindh Assembly on Thursday, said a statement.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Syed Wajihi Uddin was also present on the occasion.

He said that the government was trying hard to impart quality education in educational institutions therefore all stakeholders should work together to achieve this objective.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar added ‘No doubt that the education standard in Sindh has fallen to certain degree and now it is our prime duty to rein in the falling standard.