Noted Kashmiri poet, Naseem Shafai, has said that women have been the worst victims of the decades-long Kashmir conflict and many of whom, in the absence of any knowledge of their husbands’ whereabouts, have come to be known as ‘half-widows’.

Naseem Shafai, the first Kashmiri woman to win India’s Sahitya Akademi award, in an interview during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival said that the women of the Valley had been the worst victims of the conflict.—KMS