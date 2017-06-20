Women of underprivileged areas linked with E-Commerce

BISP shawl exhibition

Zubair Qureshi

It is heartening to see the poorest women being linked with E-Commerce by BISP and the advantages of E-Commerce and growing economy of Pakistan will help BISP beneficiaries to come out of poverty. This was stated by Federal Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastigir while speaking at the first exhibition of beneficiary hand embroidered shawls and BISP E-Commerce Launch at Lok Virsa in collaboration with AHAN and TCS here on Monday.

He was speaking on the occasion as chief guest. He also termed recently signed MoU with Ali Baba by the Prime Minister Muhamad Nawaz Sharif during his visit to China quite heartening and said it had added new dimensions to development of E-commerce industry in Pakistan. ‘BISP brand shawls’ exhibition is part of BISP poverty graduation model, the pilot phase of which started three weeks back by inviting BISP regional Assistant Directors from all across the country to BISP headquarters. They were entrusted with the task to find skilled beneficiaries good at embroidery in their respective areas. As a result 120 traditional shawls made by beneficiaries from Haripur, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Swat, D.I khan (KPK), Thatta, Sujawal, Karachi, (Sindh), RenalaKhurd, Mianwali, Gujrat, Bahawalpur (Punjab), Skardu, Astore, Nagar (Gilgit Baltistan), Bhimber, Muzafarabad, Poonch, Neelum ( AJK), Qilla Abdullah, Quetta, Sibbi and Loralai (Balochistan) were received that were displayed at the exhibition.

These shawls can also be ordered online at TCS yayvo.com launched by Commerce Minister. The entire amount received from sale of shawls will go directly to beneficiaries.

Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil khan Bizenjo, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Zahid Hamid , Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman, Special Assistant to PM on Human Rights Barrister Zafarullah Khan and a number of foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, parliamentarians, government officials, civil society, media and public attended the event.

The exhibition showcasing BISP Brand shawls will continue till June 23, 2017. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon said the BISP was trying to come up with graduation strategies that are most relevant, economical and productive. Through the provision of E-Commerce platform, BISP aims at harnessing entrepreneurial potential of its beneficiaries. The exhibition will not only preserve the tradition but promote work of rural women as well, thus helping them graduate out of poverty.