Women team

Pakistan women’s cricket team has lost a valuable match turning out to be a walk in the park for the English side after rain struck in their ICC women’s world cup match 2017 on Tuesday. Most important thing is that green team’s bowlers are called swing master but unfortunately they were beaten badly by English team easily scoring the highest total ever in an international cricket in the women’s cricket history.

Chasing the target of 378 runs, Pakistani team were 107/3 in 29 Overs when rain hit. This is Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament. They should have to bring changes otherwise they will face problem as men’s team has faced. Start preparations; Warna Tumhari Dastan Tak Bhi Na Ho Gi Daston Mein….!

NIZAR JAN

Turbat

