Women Summit 2017 at Bahria University

Staff Reporter

Bahria University hosted Women Summit 2017 in collaboration with DTI and Australian High Commission, Pakistan at Bahria University Islamabad Campus. The Women Summit aimed at providing a forum for the academia and civil society to network and share ideas and provide an environment for fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship specifically for women.

In his concluding remarks Director Leadership Development Centre, Mr. Shahid Haq appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders for conducting the event. He said that Bahria University is providing various entrepreneurial opportunities to students including Business Incubation Centers which aims to formalize the institution’s support for entrepreneurship.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms. Nicole Guihot was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. She encouraged the students to participate in entrepreneurial activities.

She shared that the key to developing a successful entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan is the creation of an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures growth of new innovation based business.