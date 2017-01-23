Women shopkeepers get separate stalls at Sunday bazaars

Staff Reporter

The authorities concerned have reserved separate stalls for women shopkeepers at Sunday Bazaars across the province under a women package.

Minister for Women Development Department, Punjab Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din said this while talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of stalls at Model Town Link Road, here on Sunday.

President Women Chambers of Commerce & Industry Ms Shazia, Dr Shahla Javed Akram, Director Women Development Tahir Ali and others were also present.

Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din said that allocation of stalls at Sunday Bazaars for women shopkeepers was another milestone achieved with the active cooperation of Women Chambers and the City District Government.

The minister said that women shopkeepers could apply for registration of their stalls. She said that women were being empowered through various initiatives for achieving self-reliance besides contributing to the process of national progress and prosperity.

She said that the government was extending interest-free loans to women so that they could set up their own businesses and stands on their own feet. Later, the minister inspected various stalls and inquired from women shopkeepers about the facilities being offered to them.