Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

The Punjab Government has launched “Women Safety Smart Phone Application” in the province. Of course, it is a great and landmark initiative to prevent and combat harassment of women. I congratulate the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women for jointly taking this historic step.

There have been different forms of violence against women in Pakistan. The social values, lack of adequate laws and lack of enforcement of existing laws are main problems. Specific kind of violence including honour killing, acid throwing, forced marriage, rape, sexual harassment and dowry-related violence happen in our society. Domestic violence in Pakistan is an endemic social problem. An estimated 5000 women are killed every year from domestic violence. The majority of victims of violence has no legal recourse. Law enforcement authorities do not view domestic violence as a crime and refuse to register any cases brought to them. The Punjab Assembly has already passed a historic bill for the protection of rights of women. The launching of Smart Phone Application is an exemplary step which must be followed throughout Pakistan.