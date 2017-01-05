Women Safety Smartphone Application launched

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Wednesday launched the Women Safety Smartphone Application in Lahore. The smart phone application developed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority includes a special button for Women’s Safety that provides access to PCSW helpline (1043),SMU’s Women-on-Wheels campaign, the Police, and allows users to avail anoption to mark unsafe spaces.The launch was attended by government officials and members of the civil society.

Senior Member-Special Monitoring Unit (Law & Order), Mr. Salman Sufi emphasized that the Government of Punjab is keen to ensure that women have an effective platform to report incidents of harassment, the Women’s Safety Smartphone Application is going to be an effective implementation mechanism for this purpose.

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women-Chairperson, Ms. FauziaViqar further added that the application includes a button connecting the application with the Punjab Women’s Helpline.