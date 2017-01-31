Women played central role in uprising: JKSM

Natipora

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Moment (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt has said that women have played a central, praiseworthy and pivotal role during the ongoing liberation movement.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a meeting here at Natipora organised by party’s women’s wing, while paying heartfelt tributes to martyrs including Yasmeen Rehman, Syeda Begum, Neelofer Jan and Fouzia Siddeeq, said: “We remember all those laid their lives for a sacred cause”.

He said that during people’s uprising in 2016 many of our daughters including Insha Jan, Afi Jan, Shabrooza Mir, Ifra Jan and Shabroza Shakoor lost their eyesight due to pellets and hundreds of other sisters were maimed. Hailing their sacrifices, Zafar Akbar pledged to take the freedom movement to its logical end.

Ruqaya Baji, while addressing the meeting, urged for exhibiting steadfastness and said definitely we will see the dawn of freedom. The participants prayed for the martyrs and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved families.—KMS