Women in Pakistani media

Tabeer Raza

Karachi

Bahria University media department BSS 6 students organized a seminar to discuss about the difficulties faced by our female journalists and reporters. Three professionals: Saba Sultan, Qurat u_lin and Shella attended this meeting. They were, at the time, working for different channels which includes Sama and Ab Tak. They all talked about how onerous is their job for them as being females. They talked about our society’s behaviour towards female reporters but it’s not for them, it’s a general problem of every women living in Pakistan. They said that female reporters are given restricted areas to work not only in media but all others fields; the reason is differentiating between female and male from our homes where parents consider boys superior to girls. This trend is carried out in every generation.

In that seminar, SAMA TV reporters said “I pushed the rangers officer and told him to you do your job, I do mine when he was stopping me for reporting” for her that was rude but I think he was doing his job and it is highly irreverent for her taking this step as being a media person. In seminar reports indicated how women are working in very hot days and how it damages their skin but it’s not woman who cares about their skin, men also suffer from it. They talk about to have to control your emotions in this job and how every media channel tries to be number one channel to break a news that. That shows what media is becoming these days its not a medium that provide you information but a business that makes money.

They pointed out that in media man have priority over women and but women have the ability to do better than men, but in terms of numbers women journalist are no way near their male colleagues so majority hold the power that explain why men considered more than women in this field. But when one looks at the numbers in the media studies departments in universities, girls outnumber boys by far. Women reporters do face many problems in channels, society and family but because of media, women in media is becoming common now and in future our society will accept it and that’s the reason why girls are starting getting interesting in this field