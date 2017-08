Staff Reporter

Two women were kidnapped in separate incidents in different areas here on Monday. One woman’s husband Muhammad Raftaj lodged a complaint in Nilore police station that Umair Ali and Faizan Khan allegedly kidnapped his wife.

The second woman was kidnapped from VIP phase of Ghori town, in the area of Koral police station. Buland Khan told the police that Mukhtiar Hussain, Muhammad Aslam and Naem Abbas were involved in the kidnapping.