Women gunned down

City Reporter

The incidents of killing of women by the husbands are increasing as another man gunned down his wife here Friday over domestic dispute and fled with children here on Friday.

Police said that accused hailing from Green Town locality of the provincial capital Lahore shot dead his wife after exchange of hot words over domestic issues.

The murderer fled from the scene along with his two children. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for his arrest.