‘Women giving unprecedented sacrifices’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamruda Habib has said that the women are rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and will continue it till complete success.

Zamruda Habib addressing a meeting of her party, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir had been struggling for securing their right to self-determination which would not go waste and would bring fruit.

She said that the Indian government and its stooges in the territory were utilizing all cheap means to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

She said that during the last six months over 100 had been killed and thousands injured, adding that killing and arrest could not weaken the freedom sentiment of Kashmiris and would continue their struggle against the occupation of Kashmir by India.—KMS