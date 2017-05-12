Women facing true, emotional wounds: Speakers

Islamabad

Speakers at a seminar in Brussels have said that Kashmiri women were increasingly under pressure and they were facing true and emotional wounds.

The seminar was organized by Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) on role of Kashmiri women in collaboration with Friends of Kashmir Group based in the EU Parliament in Brussels, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The conference titled; “Educating Women for Peace and Democracy in South Asian Prospective” was attended and addressed by a number of parliamentarians, human rights activists, experts and intellectuals from different countries.

The speakers include Professor Agnieszka Kuszewska of University Social Psychology of Poland; Dr Agnieszka Nitza of University of Collegium Civitas Warsaw.—APP