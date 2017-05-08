Women entrepreneurship key factor for boosting economy

Sialkot

Without active participation of women in business no country can achieve the goal of economic prosperity and stability.

And, in Pakistan, women, who constitute half of its population, are taking active part in the economic activities with zeal and commitment. It should be recognized that women entrepreneurs are confronting with critical issues and certain barriers, which are creating problems in doing business.

Women entrepreneurship is key factor in economic development and there is a great need of formulating polices to empower women s well as to pave the way for establishing partnership among public, private and non-governmental organizations and to introduce financing facilities etc.

Provincial and Federal governments should announce special incentives and concessions for encouraging the young female designers enabling them to establish their independent businesses. Besides, the trade bodies especially Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) should extend full support to the young female entrepreneurs in fulfilling their commitments.

Sialkot the export city – a hub of cottage industry and export-oriented city of the country – is famous for producing quality products worldwide and earning 2 billion US dollars through its exports annually. In recent past women are coming up as an emerging economic force in main industrial hubs, including Sialkot and the ratio of their entrepreneurship is increasing day by day in industrial activity especially in this export-oriented city. It is encouraging that young females are entering into business lines, especially in fashion industry, and are keen in bringing new fashion trends in the fashion industry of Sialkot.—APP