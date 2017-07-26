Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre inaugurated at FJWU

Staff Reporter

Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre was established here Tuesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to connect entrepreneurs and innovative ideas with the educational institution.

The center would help the students succeed in their practical lives, and their innovative businesses could be promoted in the community using both tested and experimental approaches.

Acting Deputy High Commissioner, Australian High Commission Nicole Guihot and Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir inaugurated the Fatima Jinnah Women Entrepreneurship Development Center (FJWEDC), funded by Australian High Commission, under Australian Direct Aid Programme.

The Management of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) has accelerated efforts to support main objectives of FJWEDC.

It has developed linkages with other incubation centers and entrepreneurship development centers such as, Institute of Space and Technology, Islamabad, Insti