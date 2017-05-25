Empowerment is a psychological process that fosters power to increase the degree of autonomy in people to represent their interests. Women Empowerment is a topic that is in discussion among the scholars of many religions especially Islam. If we go deep into Islam, a woman should stay at home, and should not go out except in acute emergency. Allah says, “And stay in your homes, and do not display yourselves like that of the times of ignorance” [al-Ahzaab 33:33]. It is said so in Quran but the contextual approach is not considered by us and we, Muslims, take it in a wrong way. The fact is just the opposite.

It is not out of place here to examine the place given to women in some of the so-called glorious civilizations prior to Islam. Islam believes that Satan simultaneously seduced both Adam and Eve. The mother’s place is higher than the father’s. Heaven lies under the mother’s feet. The veil is only a protective device to shield her from mischievous staring eyes. When women are asked to wear veil, men are ordered not to stare at women. “And tell the believing women to reduce (some) of their vision.” (The Qur’an: 24:31). In a nutshell, women are equal to men in all civil and criminal acts of judiciary. Islam gives dignity, respect, protection and an appropriate place to women. Thus the doomed image created by some vindictive minds about the prohibition of women empowerment is clearly a mendacious story.

SYEDA QURATULAIN

Islamabad

