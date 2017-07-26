Women cricket

It was sad to know that when Pakistan women team returned home, there was neither presences of any officials from Pakistani Cricket Board to receive them. Additionally, there was no availability of transport for them. However, it is believed that this happened because our cricketers did not play as per expectations. This behaviour is utterly disappoining for the team members, who worked hard, though luck didn’t favour them.

As the challenges being faced by our women’s cricket team are far more difficult than the men’s cricket team. Furthermore, cricket in women’s in our country has not flourished from the grassroots level. The absence of experience and a proper system are the root cause that our team is still struggling. At the end, I would like to appeal to the citizens and the government to express gratitude and extend support to the team so that they can gain confidence and flourish themselves for the future.

GHAZALA ASLAM

Islamabad

