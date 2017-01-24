Women Cricket C’ship concludes

Faisalabad

Inter-collegiate women cricket championship 2016-17 held under the aegis of sports department of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) concluded on Monday.

Six teams of women colleges took part in sports event organized at university ground new campus.

Government College for Women Samanabad won the title. Government College for Women Ghulam Muhammad Abad remained runner up while Government College for women Khurarianwala stood third.

Director Sports Muhammad Rafique Wahla distributed cash prizes among winners.—APP