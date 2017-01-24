Women caucus can play effective role in solving their problems

Staff Reporter

Minister for Women Development Department Punjab Hameeda Waheed ud Din has said that women caucus can play an effective role in solving the problems faced by women at local level.

She was addressing the MoU signing ceremony between Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) and Punjab Women Parliamentary caucus in the committee room of Punjab Assembly, here today.

Chairperson Punjab Commission on status of women Fauzia Viqar, President of Punjab Parliamentary Caucus, Kanwal Nauman, General Secretary Shameela Aslam and women parliamentarians were also present on the occasion.

Hameeda Waheed ud Din said that MoU will help achieve women’s empowerment and support at the provincial and district levels in Punjab. She said this collaboration will support PWPC in reviewing and amending discriminatory laws and policies, identifying cases of violence against women and violation of women’s rights, and providing support to victims in each of the districts identified by members of PWPC.