Women among five dead

Sukkur

At least five people including three women died while more than 15 others were injured when a passenger coach overturned here on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Malsi area of Punjab turned turtle due to over speeding at National Highway, Hanguro bus stop near Sanghi area of Sukkur.

Five people including three women, a minor girl died in the accident 15 others, mostly women sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospitals in Sukkur and Pannu Aqil where condition of several injured passengers was stated to be serious and it was feared that death toll could rise further.—APP