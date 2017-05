Multan

A woman who was reportedly set on fire by her in-laws succumbed to her burn wounds in Nishat Hospital on Sunday. Rashida, the deceased woman, was set on fire by her mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, who have not been arrested. This was said by the woman’s family.

According to the police, Rashida, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was set on fire by her husband Sajid, mother-in-law Khalida Perveen and father-in-law Umer Hayat on April 2, over domestic issues. —INP