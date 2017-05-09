Woman killed for honour

City Reporter

A pitiless man along with his son strangled his wife over suspicion of illicit relations with another person. The police arrested the murderers. Police accused Ghulam Nabbi along with his son Nabeel, strangled his wife Farzana Bibi near Massan Chourangi in Kemari area of Karachi on night falling between Sunday & Monday.

The body was shifted to hospital and the police arrested both culprits who admitted the crime. A case was registered against the murderers and investigation was underway.