Woman found dead

Staff Reporter

A woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Karachi late Saturday night in what the police suspect as a murder.

The body of the woman resident of Islamabad, identified as Farheen, 28, was found in a room on the sixth storey of a hotel in Saddar area, SSP South Saqib Ismail said. She was allegedly strangled and efforts had been made to make the incident appear as a ‘suicide’, he added.

According to police, the deceased had married a Pakistani-origin American man, named Shaheer, some two months ago after having fallen in love with him. The two had a court marriage and had been living in the hotel for the past month.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.