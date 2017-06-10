Woman crushed to death

Our Correspondent

Thul

A woman identified as Seetan, aged around 35, wife of Rajo by caste Bagiri, was crushed to death when a rickshaw driver was trying to cross railway gate near village Fateh Muhammad at Thull tehsil, in the limits of C-section police station, here on Friday, in Jacobabad.

According to reports, a speedy railway engine was crossing the railway gate when Qingqi Rickshaw driver also took speed to cross before railway engine to other side, which resulting, such incident occurred.

In another incident, Jacobabad police have lodged a case on the complaint of Ali Nawaz Jamali, the brother of deceased Faiz Muhammad Jamali, the newspaper hawker, who along with his wife murdered in firing at house by a few unidentified armed men yesterday in the limits of Sadar Police Station, here on Friday.

According to reports, Ali Nawaz Jamali stated in a First Information Report [FIR] that his brother and his sister-in-law were murdered by Abdullah, Salam aka Saloo, Abdul Haque and Mst Arbeli because they want to occupy the house of my deceased brother.