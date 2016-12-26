Woman among three killed in different incidents

Staff Reporter

At least three people including a woman were killed in separate incidents in different localities of the metropolis city here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a bullet riddled and tortured body of a woman was recovered near Safoora Chourangi.

A man died while kite string wrapped round his neck and slit his jugular vein near Korangi Crossing.

An over speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle near Coast Guards Officer resulting in death of motorcyclists and fled from the scene of the crime.

The bodies were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started the investigation.