Woman among four killed in troops’ brutal actions in IOK

Thirty-seven Kashmiris martyred in month of June

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops killed four people including a woman and injured dozens others during brutal actions in Dialgam area of Islamabad district, today.

The troops killed two youth, Bashir Ahmed Wani and Azad Ahmed Malik, during a violent cordon and search operation. The troops also blasted a residential house in the area. A woman, Tahira Begum, and a youth, Shadab Ahmed, were killed and dozens others injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the demonstrators who were protesting against the operation. People staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in Dialgam while massive clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel were witnessed. Dozens of demonstrators sustained injuries in the use of force by Indian police and troops in the area. Residents of Dialgam said that the forces’ personnel used civilians as human shield during the operation. Thousands of people, raising high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, marched towards Sof Shali, the native village of martyred Bashir Wani in Islamabad district.

The puppet authorities snapped mobile internet services in Islamabad district and imposed curfew-like-restrictions in Dialgam. The authorities also announced closure of educational institutions in the district to prevent students from staging anti-India demonstrations.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar called for complete shutdown in the territory, tomorrow, against the killing and injuring of people by Indian troops in Dialgam.

Meanwhile, according to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred thirty seven Kashmiris including two young boys during the last month of June. Six of those martyred were killed in fake encounters. During the period, seven hundred seventy five people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel. One hundred ninety six persons including Hurriyet leaders, activists and youth were arrested. Fifty six women were disgraced and one hundred seventeen residential houses were damaged by the Indian forces’ personnel during siege and search operations in the month.

The occupation authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar, today, to prevent protests against Indian government’s plan of implementing Goods and Services Tax in the territory. Indian police arrested the President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Muhammad Yasin Khan, when he was leading a demonstration in Srinagar. Complete shutdown was observed in the territory on the call of Muhammad Yasin Khan against the implementation of the GST.—KMS