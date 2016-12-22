Woman among five dead in Lahore road mishaps

City Reporter

At least five people including a woman died and another injured in separate road mishaps in the provincial capital Lahore.

A bricks laden truck hit a motorcycle at Raiwind Road Lahore resulting into death of all the three motorcyclists identified as Naseem Bibi, Riaz and Kashif.

In yet another accident at Raiwind Road of Lahore, a reckless driver trailer knock down a motorcycle resulting death of two private university students identified as Sabir Ali and Shahnawaz. The driver was arrested by police.

The bodies and injured of both accidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases into both incidents started investigation.