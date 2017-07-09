Woman allegedly killed by in-laws after torture

Staff Reporter

A woman named Khalida was allegedly murdered by her in-laws, who later buried her without even informing her family. According to details, Khalida was a resident of Lahore’s area Tajpura, and her in-laws were involved in a conflict with her for 15 years. It has been reported that Khalida’s in-laws called her to their home by deception to reconcile, but was allegedly killed afterwards. Upon hearing the news, Khalida’s family raised a protest near her in-laws’ home in Ichra, and blocked Ferozepur Road as well. Khalida’s sister said she wants justice, and her brother accused that her in-laws tortured her before killing and did not even let them see her dead body. The traffic remained jammed at Ferozepur Road due to the protest, which was ended when the police arrived at the spot.