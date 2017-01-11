WM can take up gas, electricity COs cases: LHC

Our Correspondent

Lahore

The Division Bench of Lahore High Court Tuesday set aside court’s single bench order regarding jurisdiction of the Wafaqi Mohtasib in cases of Gas and Electricity Distribution Companies filed at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

The court’s division bench order said that Wafaqi Mohtasib has jurisdiction on the electricity and gas distribution companies as far as maladministration by them and their employees were concerned. The Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat had filed an intra court appeal against the order of the single bench of LHC. The LHC Judges remarked that the role of an important organization cannot be barred from entertaining cases of maladministration of these Agencies affecting lives of general public.

The division bench of the Lahore High Court consisted of Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan and Justice Ch Muhammad Iqbal. The appellant Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat was represented by Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed Khokhar, Mr. Nadeem Tasawar and Barrister Azra Parveen Qureshi.