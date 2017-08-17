Withdrawal of troops precondition for talks with India: China

Beijing

China on Wednesday reiterated that it would not hold talk with India over border dispute until withdrawal of Indian border guards from the Chinese territory as it was a precondition for any meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

As for the illegal trespass of Indian border troops in Doklam area, China’s position is firm and consistent that is Indian border troops must be withdrawn unconditionally and this is precondition for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokespeson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here. When asked to comment on the reports of a skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops in Ladakh, she said “I am not aware of the information.”

Indian media had claimed that Indian border guards yesterday foiled an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in Ladakh.— APP