Wiser sense prevails

Reports quoting the senior health officials that large number of young doctors have returned to their duties in the government hospitals and resumed attending to the patients. Young doctors had gone on strike about a week back supposedly in support of their demands and stopped attending to the patients even in emergency. The striking young doctors had suspended talks with the health officials for looking into their demands for resolving their problems and then also started resorting to illegal and unlawful activities all this was obviously quite deplorable and condemnable. It is quite good to note that wiser sense has started prevailing and more and more young doctors are resuming their duty and attending to the patients accordingly. Provincial Health Ministers and senior authorities concerned who have been showing great patience and restraint during all these days of strike by the young doctors should find out ways and means to revive process of dialogue with the young doctors and look into their demands quite sympathetically. The young doctors, who have since resumed their duty, should also respond positively to all steps being taken by the provincial government for resolving their genuine problems and demands with open mind and heart. Young doctors should let wiser sense prevail upon them and they are hopefully quite educated and sensible enough not to fall into wrong hands again. They have already enough in the hands of mischievous elements forgetting their essential obligation of serving the ailing humanity and now they should do their duty more dedicatedly, sincerely to repent their recent misdoings.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

