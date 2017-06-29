Winds of change in AEDB

CURRENT Installed capacity of renewable energy is 1350 megawatts, most of which has been added to the system over the last three years while there are plans to bring an additional 1000 megawatts from sources such as wind and sugarcane bagasse by the end of this year. This information was shared by Amjad Ali Awan, Chief Executive Officer of AEDB (Alternative Energy Development Board) in an interview with state-run radio the other day. Though the country has immense potential in renewable energy, which still needs to be fully exploited, we understand the work done by the AEDB in last few years is remarkable and credit for this definitely goes to its CEO Amjad Awan for infusing a new life in the organisation.

AEDB was formed in 2003 but it failed to deliver on its objectives as neither Musharraf nor PPP governments paid any attention to exploit the alternative sources of energy to meet the growing electricity requirements. Anyway it is a matter of great satisfaction that the organisation is now geared up to develop different renewable sources of energy- the one that is clean and environment- friendly and can be produced in the shortest time. European countries including Germany, France and the Netherlands are setting new records for wind farm installations. According to some estimates Pakistan also has potential of producing sixty thousand megawatts from wind. Whilst some wind projects have been started in Sindh, it is also time to speed up efforts for discovering wind corridors in Balochistan and Punjab. Similarly by creating awareness and giving incentives, investment may be attracted in these sources at the micro level under which small wind farms and medium solar parks can be established to meet the requirements of small villages and towns. As we saw Parliament going solar, the government should further encourage conversion of power supply in public offices, banking and private educational institutions etc to solar energy in phases. As solar panels and other equipment are still expensive, we suggest government to encourage local commercial manufacturing in order to make them cheaper and viable for consumers.

Related