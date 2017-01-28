Windies’ Chanderpaul, SA’s Vilas join Lancashire

London

West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul is to return to Lancashire at the age of 42, the English county announced Friday.

The Manchester-based club have signed both Chanderpaul and South Africa wicket-keeper/batsman Dane Vilas in a bid to bolster their top order during the upcoming 2017 English season.

Only Brian Lara has scored more Test runs for the West Indies than Guyana star Chanderpaul who scored 11,867 runs and 30 centuries in 164 matches.

He has agreed a one-year contract, while 31-year-old Vilas has signed a two-year deal with Lancashire.

Both players have joined Lancashire as non-overseas players on ‘Kolpak’ contracts, a move which effectively ends Vilas’s hopes of playing for South Africa again in the immediate future, with Chanderpaul having already retired from international duty.

Lancashire, seventh in the First Division of England’s first-class County Championship last term, will look to their new duo to help fill the gap left by the departure from Old Trafford in recent seasons of South Africa’s Ashwell Prince and Alviro Petersen.

Prince retired in 2015 while Petersen was given a two-year ban by Cricket South Africa in December for attempting to cover-up a match-fixing scandal.

Gritty left-hander Chanderpaul previously played for Lancashire in 2010, scoring two hundreds and five fifties in eight first-class matches for the Red Rose county.

“I can’t wait to return back to Lancashire this summer. I thoroughly enjoyed playing for the club in 2010,” said Chanderpaul in a club statement. “I’m looking forward to passing on some of my experience to the younger players in the squad.”

Lancashire coach Glen Chapple added: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Shivnarine back to Lancashire. He knows what it takes to be successful and there is no doubt that he will have a positive effect on our squad.”

Vilas, 31, played the last of his six Tests against England in January 2016.

But the emergence of Quinton de Kock has limited his international opportunities.

“Signing a player of Dane’s undoubted calibre and experience is a great boost,” said Chapple.”He has an excellent record in first-class cricket and is a very good wicket-keeper.”—AFP