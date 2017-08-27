Will participate in by-poll wholeheartedly: Imran

PTI guards thrash party workers

Lahore

The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Saturday said the party will wholeheartedly participate in the NA-120 by-poll.

“Billions of rupees were looted from country’s citizens,” Khan said while addressing the media.

He said that the outcome of NA-120 by-poll will be a test for the public, to decide what kind of Pakistan they want in the future.

He insisted that former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for being corrupt, adding that the public, by their vote for the NA-120 seat will decide whether they want to side with ‘thieves or the court.’

He further stated that the speech that Nawaz delivered yesterday was completely against the Supreme Court, adding that if the former premier has refused to accept the apex court’s decision how will others [from his party] do so.

He said the PTI would inform the people of the constituency voting for Nawaz Sharif’s representative in the by-election would mean they are backing the corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, a scuffle took place between PTI workers and Imran Khan’s guards when an important session between senior leaders was scheduled.

As soon as PTI chief Imran Khan entered his party’s Lahore secretariat to discuss future strategy of NA-120 by-election on Saturday, workers in large number also tried to sneak into the office. Security guards positioned for any inconvenience saw the act and took control of the situation by beating a few workers.

In fact, the workers wanted to enter the same room where meeting was to take place with Imran Khan. Administrations stopped the workers from entering inside the session room.

PTI workers retaliated and outnumbered the guards but the matter was defused soon by senior leadership.

