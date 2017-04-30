Will not resign on Opposition’s demand: PM

Takes shots at PTI; Says political adversaries’ space being squeezed forever; Okara to be made industrial estate; Announces Rs500m for gas supply to 100 villages

Our Correspondent

Okara/Shergarh

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday ruled out tendering his resignation as per the demand of opposition parties, as he took shots at PTI chief Imran Khan and his political party.

Addressing a large number of supporters gathered here, the Prime Minister said that he would not tender resignation on the demand of opposition parties.

“They call for my resignation during their protests. Will Nawaz Sharif resign just because you have asked him to do so?” he said.

Nawaz indirectly taunted the PTI rally held in Islamabad the day before, stating that there was a vast difference between PML-N’s political shows and opposition parties’ ‘jalsis’.

He promised to make Okara an industrial estate and said that loadshedding would never cause the masses any trouble.

“Our opponents gave this country the curse of loadshedding. It is your responsibility to ask them regarding this issue,” he said. “We will generate electricity for you which will never leave your homes,” he added.

He further said that if the government continued to work for the welfare of the masses like it was currently doing, then Okara will also vote for PML-N just like it voted for the party in 2013.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister joined farmers in Shergarh to formally inaugurate the wheat harvesting activity and symbolically harvested a bunch of wheat crop.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the percentage of wheat produced by Punjab and facilities being provided to the farmers.

He was informed that Punjab is the largest producer of wheat, accounting for 76 percent of the wheat produced by the country. The Punjab government has fixed wheat production target over nineteen million tonnes for this year.

Meanwhile, addressing a huge gathering of notables at Shergarh, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his government would continue its agenda of serving the masses with provision of basic facilities, leaving the political adversaries with no option except holding protests in vain.

He said his political opponents had realized it very well that if the Pakistan Muslim League-N government continued with fast pace of development, their public presence would be squeezed forever.

“We will continue by serving the masses, and they will hold protests as it has been fated for them. We are constructing roads, and they are only measuring them,” he added.

The prime minister also announced a grant of rupees one billion, Rs 500 million each for supply of gas to 100 villages and union councils of the area for redressal of basic issues.

He lamented that the past regimes had done nothing to alleviate sufferings of the masses and asked the people to question their inability to serve them during their tenures. “We are dealing with woes left behind by them,” he added.

They burdened the people with crippling loadshedding, and never bothered to give relief to the countrymen, he said.

Nawaz Sharif said his government was not sitting idle, whereas, the elements opposing its pro-public approach had been busy in pulling legs by realizing massive public support and affection for it.

He said his government was upgrading the railway system in the country at the cost of about Rs 800 billion and enhancing the speed of railways engines.

Massive road and motorways networks, he said, were being constructed throughout the country. Work on a six-lane motorway from Lahore to Multan was in progress which would lead to Sukkur, Hyderabad and Karachi, he added.

The prime minister said the government was also working on power sector and inaugurating power plants one after another to overcome the load-shedding issue.

He mentioned Bhikki power plant, coal-run Sahiwal power plant, and Haveli Bahadhur Shah, Balloki, Port Qasim and Neelum Jhelum power projects, saying by 2018, there would be no load shedding.

He said the farmers community was also being facilitated by his government with cut in prices of fertilizers and assured to bring the prices further down.

The farmers were also getting power at inexpensive rates, he added. The prime minister also assured the people about the resolution of their issues and said he would take up the issues with the Punjab chief minister and the railways minister. On the demand of elders, the prime minister said Renala-Shergarh road carpeting would be done.

On the occasion, Abdul Razzak Niazi, a renowned politician of the area, announced to join the PML-N by expressing his complete confidence in the party leadership. Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Ashiq Hussain also addressed the gathering.

He laid foundation stone of a six hundred million rupees gas supply scheme to some areas of NA-144 and a Rs 630 million rupees overhead bridge in Okara city.