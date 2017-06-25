Will not let conspirators succeed: Nawaz

JIT distracted, it’s a joke not accountability

Observer Report

London

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the Joint Investigation Team, tasked by Supreme Court for Panama probe, has lost track and appears to head towards the opposition direction as compared to the nation.

He arrived in London for a medical checkup after performing Umrah on Saturday, and held a media talk right straight afterwards. The premier criticised his political rivals as well as the JIT members for their ‘biased’ inquiry.

Nawaz Sharif said he had asked the JIT, during his appearance, whether it was a corruption case and they didn’t respond to his question. He complained about the losses which Sharif family had to bear in previous tenures. He mentioned that his family received no compensation after losing their factory in Dhaka after 1972, and also after Bhutto’s nationalisation scheme. “Sit-ins caused Chinese President to refrain from visiting Pakistan. Those who claimed rigging in 2013 elections were proved wrong after by-elections,” he said.

While addressing the situation, he said the real JIT will be held by the people of Pakistan in 2018 elections. He said, “Our business is stable for the past 80 years,” while assuring that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government was transparent. He raised objections over the statements from opposition about ‘raising umpire’e finger’. He said his political rivals had developed enmity over election defeat.

“Pakistan is progressing and those against it are conspiring,” he added. He vowed to eliminate power outages. PM Nawaz mentioned the matter Supreme Court Registrar WhatsApp calls and reaffirmed the doubts over Sharif family’s objections over the construction of JIT. The premier mentioned that the stock market had suffered a great deal because of political unrest in the country.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated his resolve not to let the conspirators against his government succeed at any cost and said the real JIT, the people of Pakistan, would again vote his party to power in

2018.

Talking to reporters here at his UK residence, he said his political opponents could not accept their defeat in the 2013 general election and were conspiring since then to topple his government.

“We will not let the conspiracies succeed,” said the prime minister, who spent almost a week with his family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and offer special prayers.

He said his opponents were full of venom and were again hatching conspiracies against him.

He said whatever was happening in Pakistan was nothing but a farce.

“It is beyond my understanding that what are they trying to find?

Is it any corruption I committed? Is it related to any commission? Kickbacks? Looting of national exchequer? “ There was nothing of that sort and the JiT could not answer his questions, he added.

The prime minister said all of his previous terms in power were like an open book. It seemed that the JIT was trying to probe his personal family business that began in 1937 from the Lahore Foundary. But they were starting from 1972 and wanted to know from where did the money come, he added.