Will not ask PCB for farewell match, Shahid Afridi vows

Peshawar

The matter of Shahid Afridi’s retirement from T20 internationals took another turn on Sunday when the former T20 captain said he would not ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give him a farewell match.

The veteran cricketer had earlier requested the PCB for a farewell match so that he could exit international arena in a befitting manner.

At the closing ceremony of a cricketing event organised by the Peshawar Zalmi at Islamia College Peshawar, Afridi said, “I will not request PCB to give me a farewell match. I have earned enough respect on my own.”

“I earn love from my fans and cricket-lovers. It matters to me the most,” Afridi said.

Chief selector and former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had reportedly tried to convince the PCB to pick Afridi for a T20 series against the West Indies earlier this year so he could play a game and announce his retirement. However, the PCB reportedly scrapped the idea.

According to reports, PCB chief Shaharyar Khan and Inzamam had both given approval for Afridi’s inclusion as the 16th player in the line-up of the final match against the West Indies, but the plan was dismissed after Najam Sethi objected to the method of his selection, claiming if the selectors were confident he was good enough to represent the country, then he should be included in the 15-man squad.

Afridi today also expressed the view that the Pakistan-India ties can be improved through sports and cricket, but India must also show interest in resuming ties.—Agencies