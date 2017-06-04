Will continue to face accountability till truth prevails: Hussain

PM’s son appears before JIT for 4th time

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Hussain Nawaz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son, on Saturday appeared for the fourth time before a Joint Investigation Team constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the Panama Papers case.

He arrived at the Federal Judicial Academy, where the JIT has set up its secretariat, amid tight security, flanked by PML-N leaders. Hanif Abbasi, Sajjad Khan, Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi and State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also reached the academy.

After a session that lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours, Hussain spoke to media outside the Judicial Complex and assured them that he will appear before the JIT as many times as he is summoned.

Hussain Nawaz Saturday said Sharif family has not only faced judicial accountability prior to this case, but administrative one as well.

Hussain Nawaz also said that no evidence will be found of any irregularity against him, his father (PM Nawaz) or any sibling in the investigation.

Hussain Nawaz added that he answered all the questions that JIT asked him, and the investigation team can now tell whether it is satisfied or not. He said only allegations have been made against his family till date, but no one could provide any evidence.

Previously, he had appeared before the JIT on May 28 and May 30. He added that his father has always obeyed and stressed upon the supremecy of the rule of law.

Hussain told journalists that he has answered all the questoins put to him by the JIT, adding that his family’s assets are the same as they were during Pervez Musharraf’s rule.

“If there was any evidence against us, it would have surfaced during the Musharraf era,” adding that he spent 14 months in jail during Pervez Musharraf’s rule.

Hussain told journalists that those who thought his family would run from accountability are surely embarassed now.

After this third appearance, Hussain remarked, “If the matters proceed in a fair manner then its fine, otherwise, we would present the issue before the Supreme Court and public.”

Hussain claimed that his father, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not been summoned by the JIT for questioning as yet. “He has always followed the law and has never shied away from putting himself in difficult situations for the sake of upholding the sanctity of the law,” said Hussain.

Responding to a question about the family’s London flats, Hussain clarified: “As far as the flats are concerned, there is a narrative we have presented to the Supreme Court. We are sticking with that narrative.”

Reiterating his earlier stance, Hussain said, “There is no evidence against us; no proof that can be brought forward.”

Besides questioning Hussain Nawaz, the JIT chaired by FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia also spent the day compiling the progress report which has to be presented before the apex court on June 7.

The security around the Federal Judicial Academy — the office of the JIT — had been tightened since morning ahead of Hussain’s arrival; barbed wire along with road blocks were placed to restrict entry of unrelated individuals to the area.

The JIT is investigating the global financial dealings of PM’s family in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment.

When Hussain emerged from the JIT secretariat following his previous appearance, he claimed that there was not an iota of evidence of any wrongdoing or illegality committed by him, his father, brother and sister.

The proceedings of the six-member JIT set up to examine the business dealings of the Sharif family abroad is being monitored by the apex court on a fortnightly basis.