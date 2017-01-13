Wildlife officials capture blue bull, ape and two monkeys

City Reporter

Director General Wildlife and Parks Punjab Khalid Ayaz Khan has said that officials of the department headed by District Wildlife Officer Bahawalnagar captured a female blue bull, one male Ape and two male monkeys from border areas and shifted them to Bahawalnagar Wildlife Park.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to crisscross the performance of check posts established at border areas, in his office, here Thursday.

The DG Wildlife said that female blue bull was caught from Chishtian-Haroonabad, male Ape from Bahawalnagar, one male monkey from tehsil Fort Abbas whereas other male monkey was caught from Bahawalnagar border areas.

He said that number of animals had been increased in Bahawalnagar Wildlife Park. He said that number of Blue Bull increased from 14 to 15, Ape from two to three and monkeys from 14 to 16 respectively.

He said that he himself thankful to rangers’ officials for extending their help in capturing Ape and Monkeys.

He directed all district wildlife officers to keep a vigilant eye in border areas falling in their jurisdiction and make their check posts more functional and improve their performance.

He said that all officers would inform head office in case of capturing animals and contact head office immediately, in case of any problem.