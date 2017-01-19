Wildlife awareness seminar

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus here on Wednesday organized a day-long awareness-raising seminar.

The aim of organizing seminar is to give acquaintance to people about wildlife and aquatic life and safety of species.

Rehan Younas (Chief Executive of UoG Sialkot Campus), Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs), Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Sandhu (Director General UoG Sialkot Campus), senior faculty members Dr. Zahur Sheikh, Rana Babar Hussain, Dr. Shamim Ahmed (Faisalabad) also spoke in the seminar.

They also gave general public awareness related to pets handling and their care.