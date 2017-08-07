Wildfire forces evacuation of Portugal water park

Lisbon

A wildfire raging in northern Portugal amid scorching temperatures forced the evacuation on Saturday of a water park and the closure of a highway, firefighters said.

Over 70 firefighters backed by 21 vehicles were battling the blaze in scrubland near Vila Caiz, located about 55 kilometres (35 miles) northeast of Porto, the civil protection agency said.

Firefighters evacuated the Parque Aquatico de Amarante and closed a stretch of the A4 highway as a precaution, according to Commander Jose Pereira, the head of the firefighters in the nearby town of Avintes.—APP