Wilders launches move to ‘de-Islamize’ Netherlands

The Hague

Geert Wilders kicks off his election campaign on Saturday, promising to ban Muslim immigration and close all the mosques in the Netherlands, hoping a global upsurge in populism will propel him to power. Security will be tight at the launch as the politician – who has lived in hiding since the 2004 murder by an Islamist of Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh – will make a rare public walkabout. “I want us in government,” Wilders said earlier this week, promising to “de-Islamize” the Netherlands with policies that echo, and go further than, those of US President Donald Trump.

His Freedom Party leads in polls with 17 percent, but the pro-business liberals of Prime Minister Mark Rutte are barely a percentage point behind, having closed the gap on Wilders by matching some of his anti-immigration rhetoric and getting an electoral boost from a surging economy.—Agencies