Wikipedia blocks edits on Calibri page

Observer Report

London

Wikipedia has blocked public editing on its page about the Calibri font after receiving a large number of edit request in the wake of revelations by Joint Investigation Team’s that prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter produced a document written in the font to prove her innocence. According to reports, the font was made available for public use in 2007. Wikipedia said on top of its Calibri page: “This article is currently protected from editing until July 18, 2017, or until editing disputes have been resolved.

Related