Wifi in KP colleges

JUST the other day there was a survey of PILDAT putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of other province in terms of its social indicators for the year 2015-16. The recent decision of KP government to introduce free of cost Wifi services in public sector colleges indicates that it is steadfastly continuing journey to bring further improvement in social sector.

Indeed equipping our educational institutions with modern equipment and technology is need of the hour to train and prepare our youth as per modern day requirements. The provision of Wifi facility in colleges will enable students to easily access the data and information they require for their studies. The provincial government is already in the process of providing same facility to the universities. We expect that other provincial governments will also follow the suit and introduce Wifi facility in their respective educational institutions so that their students could also explore the world of knowledge. Since there is also a chance that the youth may misuse this facility, students should be allowed access to only those websites and material that is required for their studies or research. There should be complete ban on objectionable sites. This process of equipping the institutions with modern tools should not stop here but such an infrastructure should be built in all schools and colleges to meet requirements of the students. Laboratories in most of our institutions are still poorly equipped and students are not even allowed to use what is available in those labs. In this age of science and technology, we hope that federal and provincial governments will pay attention towards equipping institutions with latest scientific gadgets, providing an opportunity to students to have practical experience of working in these labs. This in fact will promote the culture of scientific research as well as shift the focus of our students from cram learning to the one based more on applied learning — a must to create new knowledge and provide solutions to local industries.

Related