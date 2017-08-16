Wife writes to Delhi about threats to Shabbir Shah’s life

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the wife of APHC General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has written to the Indian government about the life threats her husband is receiving inside the Delhi’s infamous Tihal Jail.

Bilquies Shah in her letter to the Indian authorities also raised the issue of denial of medicare to Shabbir Ahmad Shah and asked them to shift her husband to a high security zone at the earliest for the sake of his life.

She also sought all necessary prescribed medication and diet to her diabetic husband and attached Shabbir Shah’s medical records with his two-page letter as proof of his several ailments.—KMS