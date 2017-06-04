Wife confesses killing husband for raping daughter-in-law

Staff Reporter

Shangla

A woman on Saturday confessed to killing her husband for allegedly raping their daughter-in-law, police said. According to Alpuri Headquarters’ Deputy Superintendent of Police Amjad Ali Khan, a man was shot dead on Thursday.

His wife admitted to killing him during a police interrogation. During the murder investigation, the man’s wife had alleged that he repeatedly raped their daughter-in-law, the DSP said. ‘About nine months ago, our son got married. Later my husband started to irritate our daughter-in-law and raped her repeatedly,’ the woman alleged in her confessional statement.

During her confession she added, ‘I decided to kill him when he did not leave his bad habit.’ The woman confessed that she, with her daughter-in-law’s help, shot her husband while he slept at night, the DSP said. According to the DSP, the interrogation was carried out under the directives of District Police Officer Rahatullah Khan, who had directed that strict action be taken against everyone involved in the case.