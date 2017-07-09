Widespread rains likely

Islamabad

National Weather Forecasting Centre of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted widespread rains throughout the country from today (Sunday). Thundershowers are expected in most areas of Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the PMD press release, Met Office spokesperson informed that monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in upper parts of Pakistan from next week that will grip most parts of the country during the Wednesday or Thursday. A westerly wave is also expected to grip upper parts of the country during the mid week.

There will be heavy rain in a number of areas including Islamabad, Upper Punjab. Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and other cities will receive thundershowers. Kashmir regions will also witness rain from Monday to Thursday. South Punjab districts including D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur.—APP